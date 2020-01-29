The National Television Awards is one of the biggest nights of the year and the glittering bash took place on Tuesday evening at The O2 Arena in London. All our favourite TV queens glittered on the red carpet ahead of the bash in their finest attire, including the gorgeous Christine Lampard who stole the show in her glamorous red dress by high-end brand Monse. Her dress cost an eye-watering £2,195 and you can pick it up from Net-A-Porter. The frock was made from red crepe and had a floaty, asymmetric hem. It was completed with a satin lining that gave a lovely smooth drape. Beautiful! The mother-of-one added black strappy sandals and her look was put together by Angie Smith - Holly Willoughby's stylist. Her makeup consisted of flawless skin with a coordinating red lip, and Patsy O'Neill - who is also Holly's makeup artist - was on hand to perfect her look.

Christine looked stunning in her red Monse dress

Did you know that ALL of the Loose Women presenters made a statement by wearing red as they posed together? Linda Robson, Andrea McLean, Saira Khan and Coleen Nolan lead the girl gang and proudly posed on the red carpet in their incredible gowns.

Wool-crepe halterneck dress, £2195, Monse @ Net-A-Porter

This isn't the first time the Loose Women have matched on the red carpet - last year, they all wore tuxedos.

WATCH: National Television Awards 2020 - The Red Carpet

Nadia Sawalha explained in a YouTube video: "All the women wore black and we all stood together and held hands and it was just so powerful. We all found it really moving. Often people want to drive a wedge...We're really great friends so we love to show solidarity on the red carpet."

MORE: Holly Willoughby makes jaws drop in strapless princess gown at the National Television Awards 2020

Talking about this year's looks, she revealed: "I cannot believe how beautiful the dresses are. We were thinking...on the red carpet how amazing will that be? Red carpet and everyone in red."

READ: NTAs 2020 best dresses: from Love Island's Maura Higgins to Little Mix's Jesy Nelson

This article contains affiliate links, which means HELLO! may earn a small commission if a reader clicks through and makes a purchase. More information.