On Thursday's Loose Women, Christine Lampard headed up the popular lunchtime show in a stunning new frock, which came from luxury high street store L.K.Bennett. The 'Sukey' shirt dress was so striking with it's bright royal blue tone. It came complete with a funnel neck that had an on-trend pleated trim, stylish cream buttons, dropped shoulders, a voluminous pair of balloon sleeves, a tie-belt at the waist and a floaty midi length skirt with a slip. Phew! Priced at £325, it can also be brought at John Lewis, who have an L.K.Bennett concession in store and online. The ITV favourite added black high heel shoes and was styled by the Loose Women resident stylists Mother Shoppers.

It's been a busy week for Christine. On Tuesday evening, she headed to the National Television Awards and looked so glam! Her red dress was by Monse, cost an eye-watering £2,195 and you can pick it up from Net-A-Porter.

The frock was made from red crepe and had a floaty, asymmetric hem. It was completed with a satin lining that gave a lovely smooth drape.

Beautiful! The mother-of-one added black strappy sandals and her look was put together by Angie Smith - Holly Willoughby's stylist. Her makeup consisted of flawless skin with a coordinating red lip, and Patsy O'Neill - who is also Holly's makeup artist - was on hand to perfect her look.

Speaking about her style and her relationship with Angie, Christine said in 2018: "I like relatively simple cut clothes. I go for classic rather than flashing anything too much. I feel more comfortable to have my legs covered and parts of arms covered. I dress on how I feel. In terms of clothes, I work really closely with Angie and have done for a long time. She is just fantastic, she gets body shape brilliantly. When you have a good mate who does that as a job, you are very blessed. You can say to her, ‘Does this look rubbish?’ and she says 'yes'! She’s brilliant."

