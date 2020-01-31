Amanda Holden stuns fans in a fabulous rainbow blouse by Sandro Paris

Amanda Holden is looking so stylish right now! Well, she always does to be fair, but on Friday morning, the Britain's Got Talent star delighted her Instagram fans even more than normal, by sporting a fab new look which was simple, yet chic. Teaming her fave skinny jeans with a pair of white boots by Dune London, the ITV favourite rocked a lovely white, pussy-bow blouse by Sandro Paris - a label with a big royal following. It may look quite simple at first glance, but on closer inspection, the blouse had a striking rainbow stripe stitched down the sleeve sides. Cute! You can pick up the blouse on the brand's website, for £90 and there's still a few sizes left.

Amanda's blouse had lovely rainbow sleeve detail

We always keep an eye on what Amanda is wearing - she's too fabulous to miss when it comes to her daily outfits. On Wednesday, she was rocking the rainbow vibes once again, sporting a funky, navy blue skirt, which she teamed with a coordinating navy jumper, that had a knitted image of a rainbow and space ship on it.

Fluid top with rainbow trim, £90.45, Sandro Paris

Cool, right? The unique design came from online store Sugarhill Brighton - a brand the mother-of-two has worn many times before.

And last week, the Heart Radio presenter went colourful once again! She shared an Instagram video of herself relaxing in the studio before her show, and captioned it: "It’s a snuggly kind of day".

Amanda wore a rainbow jumper by Sugarhill Brighton earlier this week...

No, of course she didn't wear a simple trackie, but the most gorgeous pair of cashmere joggers with rainbow detailing and a matching sweatshirt.

And rainbow joggers the week before...

In short, it's easy to see how she managed to get away with wearing them at work! The outfit is from British brand Wyse London and costs £230 for the trousers, and £230 for the matching top.

