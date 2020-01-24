Amanda Holden's skinny jeans and new hair do are BIG news on Instagram The BGT judge looked stunning rocking a whole new look…

How glam has Amanda Holden looked this week? The ITV favourite has been filming for the new series of Britain's Got Talent and not only has she been sporting some seriously incredible, show-stopping styles, but her daily wardrobe for Heart FM has been pretty chic too! On Friday, the 48-year-old delighted fans with a simple pair of Reiss skinny jeans, which she rolled up and paired with a pair of white boots by Dune London. The blonde beauty finished the look with a slouchy, V-neck jumper from French Connection. The jeans and the jumper are still in stock, although the boots are sadly past-season buy. However, Dune has a similar pair that you need to check out, ASAP.

Amanda wowed with her sleek bun and funky white boots

Also, did you spot Amanda's new hair? She often sports a head of blonde curls, but on Friday, she wore her mane up high on her hair in a sleek bun. We love the change - and so did her Instagram followers. One fan wrote: "LOVE your hair up!" Another wrote: "Loving the ‘up do'"

White V-neck jumper, £39, French Connection

Speaking of the BGT judge's hair, back in December she had a break from her much-loved hair extensions. Taking to Instagram, the mother-of-two was pictured with a slightly feathered, layered style that featured a sweeping fringe.

Skinny jeans, £60, Reiss

Her hair looked glossy and healthy and she revealed that it was her own natural mane, with zero help.

White ankle boots, £33, Dune London

She said: "Cheeky Monday night date with my #mylub. Thanks to @JayBirmingham for all my #naturalhair." Fans were very excited by her new look. One Instagram follower wrote: "LOVE your hair! It’s looking amazing!" Another added: "Love your long curtain fringe Amanda."

Looking good is important to the star. Earlier this year, she told HELLO!: “There's no way I'd step out in my pyjamas or rock up without a lash. To preserve my own sense of dignity, I always try to look good. My nan Ethel used to tell me: 'Never let your husband see you without lipstick.' I'm very mindful of how I look when I go out – which is just as well as I get photographed every day."

