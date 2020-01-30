On Thursday morning, Amanda Holden looked as gorgeous as ever, rocking a lovely camel-toned dress by Sonder Studio. The £49 design can be brought online and is available in two other colours - blue and black. The long-sleeve asymmetric dress featured statement zip cuffs, a flattering high neckline and of course, a cosy, luxe-ribbed knit. We're obsessed! All sizes are currently available online, so get buying if you fancy it hanging up in your wardrobe. The ITV star added tan knee-high boots from Sosandar which cost £139. Colours like this would suit any skin tone - they are warm and super flattering. Full marks, Amanda!

Amanda looked chic in her camel dress

The 48-year-old always looks her best. In an interview with Fenn Wright Manson, she said about feeling good: "I treat clothes and makeup like an armour when I go out into the world, because I think: '‘I'm dressed, I feel good, I look better than I normally do when I’m in a tracksuit', which is how I look on a Saturday."

Ribbed Asymmetric Dress, £49, Sonder Studio

"I see it as a strength. I'm a strong person inside but I think outside as well, you can make yourself look so much better if you’ve got a bit of lipstick and sparkle on. Then I take it all off and I'm still the same person underneath."

Blake Tan Leather Knee High Boots, £139, Sosandar

The blonde beauty also enjoys her comfy clothes - a woman after our own heart! "I love it when it’s winter and it gets dark at half past four because if I’m not working in the afternoons I go home, have a bath and put on my pyjamas. In the summer I’d be in a tracksuit, shorts, flip flops, anything to relax really. I dress appallingly at home, cosily. And I clock watch until 6 o’clock when I can open the fridge and pour some wine. Is that wrong?"

