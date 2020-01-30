amanda-holden-instagram

Amanda Holden's camel ribbed dress would suit any skin tone perfectly

The ITV star looks so striking with her latest outfit…

Laura Sutcliffe

On Thursday morning, Amanda Holden looked as gorgeous as ever, rocking a lovely camel-toned dress by Sonder Studio. The £49 design can be brought online and is available in two other colours - blue and black. The long-sleeve asymmetric dress featured statement zip cuffs, a flattering high neckline and of course, a cosy, luxe-ribbed knit. We're obsessed! All sizes are currently available online, so get buying if you fancy it hanging up in your wardrobe. The ITV star added tan knee-high boots from Sosandar which cost £139. Colours like this would suit any skin tone - they are warm and super flattering. Full marks, Amanda!

amanda-holden-instagram

Amanda looked chic in her camel dress

The 48-year-old always looks her best. In an interview with Fenn Wright Manson, she said about feeling good: "I treat clothes and makeup like an armour when I go out into the world, because I think: '‘I'm dressed, I feel good, I look better than I normally do when I’m in a tracksuit', which is how I look on a Saturday."

camel-dress

Ribbed Asymmetric Dress, £49, Sonder Studio

Buy Now

"I see it as a strength. I'm a strong person inside but I think outside as well, you can make yourself look so much better if you’ve got a bit of lipstick and sparkle on. Then I take it all off and I'm still the same person underneath."

brown-boots

Blake Tan Leather Knee High Boots, £139, Sosandar

Buy Now

MORE: Amanda Holden's rainbow jumper has Instagram fans racing to buy

The blonde beauty also enjoys her comfy clothes - a woman after our own heart! "I love it when it’s winter and it gets dark at half past four because if I’m not working in the afternoons I go home, have a bath and put on my pyjamas. In the summer I’d be in a tracksuit, shorts, flip flops, anything to relax really. I dress appallingly at home, cosily. And I clock watch until 6 o’clock when I can open the fridge and pour some wine. Is that wrong?"

READ: Amanda Holden's skinny jeans and new hair do are BIG news on Instagram

This article contains affiliate links, which means HELLO! may earn a small commission if a reader clicks through and makes a purchase. More information.

More on:

More about amanda holden

More news