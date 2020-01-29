Amanda Holden's rainbow jumper has Instagram fans racing to buy We are loving Amanda's new top, and so are her fans…

Amanda Holden injected some colour into her look on Wednesday morning, sporting a fabulous navy blue skirt, which she teamed with a coordinating navy jumper, that had a knitted image of a rainbow and space ship on it. Cool, right? The eye-catching design came from online store Sugarhill Brighton - a brand the mother-of-two has worn many times before. The design is sadly a past-season buy, but we've found some similar numbers on the company's website. The TV presenter's followers loved the look, and took to the comments section to give it a big thumbs up.

Amanda looked stunning in her rainbow top

We've noticed Amanda's outfits have been a bit more pared down recently. On Monday, the 48-year-old rocked a lovely white, off-the-shoulder top from Reiss, which is currently on sale for £50.

Rainbow sweater, £39, Sugarhill Brighton

The Bardot silhouette had long sleeves and could be styled with a pencil skirt and heels for a fuss-free yet sophisticated workwear look. Amanda decided to pair hers with black leggings and a pair of black Jimmy Choo high heels.

And last week, the blonde beauty delighted fans with a pair of durable Reiss skinny jeans, which she rolled up and paired with a pair of white boots by Dune London. She finished the look with a slouchy, V-neck jumper from French Connection. Also, gone was her mane of blonde, cascading curls, in place was a super-fierce, high, sleek bun. We loved the change - and so did her Instagram followers. One fan wrote: "LOVE your hair up!" Another wrote: "Loving the 'up do!"

Amanda has been filming the auditions for Britain's Got Talent. Although we don't have a start date yet for the hit TV show, it usually begins in April. As much as we love seeing the acts, Amanda and Aleasha Dixon's outfit selections are always high on our list, too! Amanda tends to sport seriously chic, bold dresses made in a variety of colours and we are excited to see what she will be wearing this year.

