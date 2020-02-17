Take a peek at Amanda Holden's incredible designer bag collection: from Dior to Gucci The Britain's Got Talent star has great taste in arm candy…

Amanda Holden regularly shares her latest outfits with her huge Instagram following, whether it's the high-street steals she rocks on Heart Radio or gorgeous dresses from high-end labels she dons on Britain's Got Talent. It's safe to say the 49-year-old knows how to steal the show! Aside from her envy-inducing clothes, one thing we have noticed recently is her incredible bag collection. From more affordable, luxury arm candy from Aspinal London, to her Gucci crossbody bag and her Dior saddle tote, we wouldn't mind borrowing one of them (or two.) Keep scrolling to see the blonde beauty's impressive collection…

Looking red hot carrying her Mulberry Bayswater

Amanda knows the power of a bold red look and she matched her Mulberry Bayswater with her dress almost perfectly. This bag just screams business and is a classic style that she could pass down to her daughters in years to come.

Mulberry Bayswater pebbled-effect tote bag, £1095, Farfetch

Amanda looking gorgeous with her Gucci

There's nothing like a dazzling Gucci bag to top off your outfit and Amanda knows this beauty will go with everything. The GG Marmont bag has a bold chain shoulder strap, a softly structured shape and an oversized flap closure with the iconic Double G hardware.

Gucci GG Marmont small matelassé shoulder bag £1,660, Farfetch

The BGT star with her Dior bag

Say hello to the Dior saddle bag which was given iconic status back in the 90's thanks to Sex and the City's Carrie Bradshaw. The ITV favourite has the black, calf-skin version which costs a staggering £2,450.

Saddle calfskin bag, £2,450, Dior

Amanda rocking her Aspinal London bag

Take a look at this dazzling brown croc number by Aspinal London. The label is loved by the Duchess of Cambridge and we can see why - the brand is classic and affordable. The £650 'London' tote has a soft croc material with a deep glassy shine and is big enough to take away with you at the weekend.

London Tote, £650, Aspinal of London

Amanda loves this Dior style

Proving bum bags work just as well in the office as they do at a music festival, Amanda rocked a black staple from Dior recently which looks very similar to her saddle clutch. She paired it with a navy blue knitted dress by The Fold and sharp black boots - what better way to accentuate your waist than with a beautiful bag? The simple, suede-lined design features a gold letter 'D' dropping from the pocket and will go perfectly with almost any outfit - it's completely worth the £1,200 investment.

Saddle calfskin bag, £1,200, Dior

Amanda accessorising with a Burberry bag

We adore this monochrome getup, made even more striking when the mother-of-two carried a Burberry bag. Not the tartan, original variety, but the small painted edge logo bag, that comes with a funky chain strap with a price tag of £1750.

Small painted edge logo print TB bag, £1750, Burberry

Glam in Gucci

One of her most regularly reached for bags, is the £800 Gucci Marmont Mini, which is decorated with burnished gold hardware and is made in a compact style that's a great choice for day or night. We are big fans of the chain-trimmed strap, too.

GG Marmont Camera mini quilted leather shoulder bag, £800, Gucci @ Net-A-Porter

We love Amanda's Louis Vuitton backpack

This £1,890 sleek backpack is made from fine-grained calfskin. It's a daily bag that Amanda can fit lots into and there are a few carry options too - by the top handle for an on-point look, on a single strap over the shoulder, or of course, like the TV presenter herself - in a classic backpack style.

Lock Me Backpack, £2,050, Louis Vuitton

