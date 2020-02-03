Jennifer Lopez wears four incredible outfits for US Superbowl performance with Shakira The singer wowed in metallic and leather looks

It was the performance the world had been waiting for: Jennifer Lopez and her fellow Latino singer Shakira at the Pepsi Super Bowl halftime show in Miami on Sunday – and it didn't disappoint. The stars totally rocked the stage, appearing in some pretty amazing outfits. J-Lo wowed in not one but four stunning ensembles at the Hard Rock Stadium, all by Versace. There were impressive dance routines, a whole lot of hip-shaking and shimmying and even some pole dancing from Jennifer, showing off her super-fit physique. The 50-year-old mum-of two defied her years as she performed the high-octane routine.

J-Lo's silver outfit was, frankly, incredible. The outfit featured a metallic body stocking with tassels, geometric mirrored shapes and matching fingerless gloves. Her strappy shoes were of the same hue and the star matched her metallic eyeshadow to her outfit, wearing her long mane down.

Then Jennifer went a step further, removing the outer layer of her silver to reveal a very skimpy leotard creation for her dance routine. Makeup artist Scott Barnes used Marc Jacobs Beauty for J-Lo's beauty look - he created her smokey eye with Marc Jacobs Beauty Highliner in Blacquer and O!Mega Bronze in Tantalize.

The singer also dressed in another show-stopping ensemble by Versace – this time a studded leather tuxedo body with coordinating leather chaps. To start with, J-Lo covered the racy look with a long, pink satin skirt featuring a gold chain before unveiling the full leather look. Fierce!

Shakira was equally glamorous in a small gold outfit by designer Peter Dundas featuring a golden crop top, matching short jacket and tasselled hot pants – all with some metallic gladiator sandals.

The ladies performed 20 songs in only 12 minutes – no mean feat – and there was even an appearance from Jennifer's daughter Emme, who joined her mum for her song Let's Get Loud and sang her own version of Born in the USA. Emme rocked a white hoodie, white rara skirt and matching boots.

