Ashley Roberts’ tan faux leather suit is a surprisingly cheap buy

Ashley Roberts is becoming one of our biggest fashion inspirations - not only does she manage to find great buys on the high street, she styles them like a true pro. And, of course, today’s look is no different. The former Strictly star showed off her outfit on Instagram stories, and we love the faux leather ensemble - so much so, that we rushed online to see if we could find it right away.

Luckily, the wide-leg trousers and matching jacket are available to buy online now from website Nasty Gal, and they’re in the sale. You’ll have to be quick if you want to copy her look, though - as sizes are selling out quick!

Croc Vinyl belted jacket, £40, Nasty Gal

Croc vinyl wide-leg trousers, £27.50, Nasty Gal

Her cool t-shirt is also available, and we think it’s the best way to jazz up a co-ord, or simply jeans and a jacket.

Blondie graphic t-shirt, £11, Nasty Gal

If you’re loving the look but aren’t brave enough to try a full suit, you might be interested in the gorgeous yellow dress Ashley wore earlier this week. The style was from River Island and features a star-print and neck tie.

Yellow star print dress, £36, River Island

The Pussycat Doll paired hers with pattern-clashing Kurt Geiger boots that had a pretty pointed toe and small heel. Who knew that yellow stars and snake print would work in harmony? Thanks to Ashley, now we do.

We’re definitely going to be checking out the 38-year-old’s Instagram page for fashion inspiration from now on. Watch out celebs, there’s a new style queen in town!

This article contains affiliate links, which means HELLO! may earn a small commission if a reader clicks through and makes a purchase. More information.