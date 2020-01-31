The unique way Ashley Roberts is getting over her split from Giovanni Pernice The Strictly dancer announced their split on Thursday

Ashley Roberts has turned to some unique methods to help heal her broken heart following her split from Strictly Come Dancing pro Giovanni Pernice. The Pussycat Dolls singer visited a crystal healer on Friday after Giovanni announced that the couple are no more. Sharing a clip to her Instagram Stories, Ashley panned the camera around all the "gorgeous gems" on display at the launch of jewellery brand Roxanne First's collaboration with healer Emma Lucy, at Liberty London. Emma Lucy describes herself as a "healer, psychic, a clairvoyant, a reader, a crystal whisperer, a coach, and a teacher." Captioning her clip, Ashley wrote: "Intention. Jewellery. All around good vibes."

Earlier in the day, the singer put on a brave face as she shared a series of Boomerang videos of herself showing off her outfit at work. The night before, just moments after Giovanni announced their sad news, Ashley was seen leaving Bagatelle restaurant with the rest of her Pussycat Dolls bandmates. Dressed in a two-piece camel coloured suit, the blonde beauty flashed a smile as she posed for photos.

Ashley visited a crystal healer following news of her break-up

Ashley's alternative visit comes after Giovanni broke the news of their split on social media. Sharing a message to his Stories and on Twitter, he wrote: "Ash and I have made the decision to separate as a couple. We remain friends and wish each other well for the future." Ashley has yet to publicly comment on their break-up, but she is currently busy promoting the Pussycat Dolls' new single and tour. While the former couple "remain friends", they both appear to have removed all photos of each other on their respective Instagram accounts.

The former couple met on Strictly in 2018

It was only a few weeks ago that the former couple celebrated their first anniversary. Giovanni and Ashley have been together since meeting on Strictly in 2018; they seemingly confirmed their romance when Giovanni joined Ashley in America for Christmas that year. Earlier this month, the pro dancer thanked his girlfriend for the gorgeous signet ring she gifted him for their anniversary. Delighted with the present, Giovanni gushed: "Thanks baby @iamashleyroberts. For my anniversary present. Love you!"

