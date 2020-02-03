Lorraine Kelly's green snakeskin co-ord is actually from Mango - & cheaper than you think This co-ord is an everyday essential for anyone building a capsule wardrobe

Fresh-faced and ready to start the day (we still don’t know how she does it), Lorraine Kelly kicked off Monday in a green snakeskin co-ord - and we’re still not over it. Giving us major fashion inspo, the presenter looked stunning in a figure-flattering midi skirt and blouse as she hosted Monday morning’s edition of the beloved breakfast show. An outfit for all occasions, whether you’re looking for something to wear to work, a casual drink with the girls or on a date-night dinner with your special one, this versatile ensemble is on our everyday essentials list - and it's cheaper than you think.

Pairing the long-sleeved blouse and free-flowing skirt with a diamond heart necklace and slate-grey stilettos, Lorraine kept the focus on her bold ensemble, expertly coordinating the elegant green co-ord with muted makeup - her eyeshadow a dusty brown, and her lips painted a subtle shade of nude. Effortlessly chic without breaking the bank, this co-ord makes for the perfect addition to your winter capsule wardrobe.

Posting the details of her fabulous outfit on Instagram, the TV presenter revealed that her matching blouse and skirt were both from high-street retailer, Mango and the total cost is only £65.98! Available online, the classic-collared blouse retails for £29.99, meanwhile, the pleated midi-skirt is priced at £35.99.

Snake print shirt, £29.99, and printed midi skirt, £35.99, Mango

Often opting for bold animal prints and bright colours, Lorraine seems to be a lover of green at the moment, often modelling emerald, khaki and dark green ensembles. Back in November last year, the 60-year-old debuted a moss-coloured Principles dress, resulting in viewers buying all available sizes but one on the Debenhams website. Nailing it in a khaki belted shirt dress from Warehouse just a few weeks ago and costing £65, she has also appeared in a gorgeous jewel-tone midi from Whistles and an apple-green leopard print dress. Managing to keep her wardrobe ultra-chic yet ultra-affordable, Lorraine regularly models the best on the British high street.

