Calling all fashionistas! If you've got a penchant for clothes and can tell your Prada from your Primark then Lorraine Kelly wants to hear from you. Two exciting roles have become available to work on ITV's Lorraine as either a fashion stylist or a fashion assistant – but you had better be quick if you want to apply as applications close on Thursday 30 January. The show's current stylist and head of wardrobe Bronagh Webster announced the job openings on her Instagram Stories on Thursday, she wrote: "Two amazing opportunities to join our @Lorraine fashion team. Fashion stylist and fashion assistant." She also sent out a warning that only those with experience will be considered, adding: "Please do not apply if you do not have the relevant experience."

If you're wondering what counts as "relevant experience", the job post states that "experience in fashion styling is essential, as is an in-depth knowledge of all the latest catwalk and celebrity trends." If you've worked in TV before that will also give you a leg-up but you "must have experience of styling from High Street and online brands. You’ll be able to look at a celebrity outfit and instinctively know how and where to recreate it from High Street or Online brands."

The job post adds: "The role is predominately prep based and organisational skills are vital. You will also be required at least two days per week in the studio to fit models and work with our on-screen stylist on each fashion segment. An up-to-the-minute knowledge of fashion and celebrity news is essential, as is a keen eye for forward planning and generating ideas for future fashion segments." And if you've got a head for numbers then that's even better as you'll also be managing budgets and expenses.

If all that sounds like you're dream job and you think you've got the "relevant experience" they're looking for, you can apply on ITV's Careers website here.

