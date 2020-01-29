Holly Willougby's navy L.K Bennett dress has ruffles that This Morning fans are loving The ITV star turns heads in her navy blue dress…

Holly Willoughby looked fresh and glowing on Wednesday morning - despite her late night partying at the National Television Awards - in a brand new dress that we are seriously coveting. The 38-year-old's frock came from luxury high street store L.K.Bennett and cost £225. The Ensor dress had a fab navy blue tone and we loved the cream micro polka dots, as well as a pointed collar. We particularly enjoyed the ruffle detail through the front, the stylish cream buttons, long sheer sleeves and the tie-belt at the waist. Holly added navy blue high heels and fans took to Instagram to shower her latest look with praise. Currently all sizes are available online - so get shopping if you fancy snapping this one up.

Holly looked lovely in her navy blue dress

At the NTA's, the blonde beauty pulled out all the stops with her look, which was by Peter Langner and featured a blue satin bodice and skirt, which had stunning ruched detail and a train and the back, as well as a pale pink tulle underskirt. The handmade couture gown featured a whopping eight layers of tulle, 45 metres of fabric and took Peter and his team 40 hours to create. How incredible!

Polka dot shirt dress, £225, L.K Bennett

The TV veteran styled her hair in her usual loose waves and looked in great spirits ahead of the night. She added jewellery by William & Son to complete the look.

As always, she shared a picture on Instagram of her look and the snap generated an enormous amount of likes and comments."Omg u look so beautiful," one follower commented, while another added: "Love your dress."

Her glam team - hairdresser Ciler Peksah, makeup artist Patsy O'Neill and stylist Angie Smith were on hand to create her look.

The ITV star looked dreamy in her Peter Langner dress

Speaking about her squad to HELLO! in 2018, she said: "I've got a really wonderful glam team who I've worked with for a long time now. I listen to literally everything they say!"

