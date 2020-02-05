Amanda Holden’s cosy cashmere outfit is just what we want to wear today Comfy and stylish - what more could we ask for?

Amanda Holden is the queen of wearing stylish but comfortable outfits to work, and the BGT judge even made a tracksuit look work-appropriate today as she attending auditions for the talent competition in Manchester. The 48-year-old shared a video of herself on the floor in a navy blue and red cashmere tracksuit, captioning it: “Tired! #manchester @thisisheart and @bgt Cosy cashmere @wyselondon”

The outfit is from one of Amanda’s favourite comfy brands, Wyse London, and while it appears to be sold out online right now, the store has plenty of similar styles in super-soft cashmere.

Merino jumper, £130, Wyse London

Merino loungers, £125, Wyse London

And it’s not the first time she’s worn an outfit by the brand. Last month, during her stint on Heart FM, the presenter wore joggers with rainbow detailing and a matching sweatshirt. So, yes, we can totally see why she managed to get away with these at work!

Amanda finished her look today with a pair of black Chanel trainers, but we think it would look just as chic with a simple white pair. Luckily for us, the tracksuit trend is big this season - which means leaving the house in your comfies is totally acceptable. Win!

We’ll be turning to M&S for the most affordable cashmere - this tracksuit is a must-buy:

Pure cashmere relaxed fit jumper, £89, M&S

Pure cashmere slim leg joggers, £99, M&S

Despite her busy schedule, Amanda should be feeling pretty zen right now. Last weekend she whisked her 14-year-old daughter Lexi for a spa trip with her close friends at Chewton Glen, a five-star country house hotel and spa located in the New Forest. The Britain's Got Talent judge revealed they were staying in one of the hotel's treehouses which come with their own terrace and hot tub - and yes, we’re jealous!

For now, we’ll settle for her cosy loungewear.

