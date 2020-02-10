Coleen Rooney wears the dreamiest ski jacket we've ever seen Wayne Rooney's wife is stylish on her snowy holiday…

Coleen Rooney is currently enjoying a skiing break in Courchevel with her family and has shared a series of stylish snaps of her snow-filled break. In one of the shots, the 34-year-old wowed her Instagram fans in an incredible ski jacket, which is from designer outdoor brand Perfect Moment. The £440 design is known as the 'Queenie' and is made in a red and navy dogtooth print, embossed on a white fabric and is quilted, water-resistant, with a high neck, and merino rib-knit trims. It comes in 12 different colours and is quite the statement piece for the slopes. The mother-of-four added funky sunglasses and a coordinating navy scarf.

Coleen was the ultimate snow bunny in her Perfect Moment jacket

Perfect Moment has another well-known fan - none other than the Duchess of Cambridge. Prince William's wife's patronage with Family Action was announced in December and in celebration, the royal visited Peterley Manor Farm in Buckinghamshire, wearing a bright red puffer jacket by the brand, which she teamed with a festive green jumper, jeans and comfy boots.

Padded jacket, £440, Perfect Moment

She wore her hair in a loose and lightly curled style and left her accessories at home. The 38-year-old first wore the design back in 2017 - so it's clearly one of her favourites.

Although Coleen loves her a designer label or two, she also enjoys shopping on the high street occasionally, too. However, her first designer spurge was a party dress and she remembers the exact one she brought.

The Duchess of Cambridge has a red Perfect Moment jacket she has worn many times

She told the Liverpool Echo: "It was a Marc Jacobs dress from Cricket to wear to Wayne's dad’s 40th. I was 16 so it was quite a grown-up choice but I don't know what made me choose that particular dress. I hadn't seen it in a magazine, although if I see something I like it doesn’t matter what label it is or whether it’s high street or designer."

