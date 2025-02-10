9 sexy date night dresses to absolutely wow in this weekend

If you're after an amazing date night dress, you've come to the right place because we've searched for the most head turning dresses on the virtual high-street. Whether you're shopping for a special anniversary dinner or you're just looking for ideas for a first date, hopefully you'll find what you're looking for.

We've leaned into the idea of romance with red dresses, sexy thigh-splits and luxurious black party dresses. You might want to dress your sexiest, but if you're about to go on a date with someone new, you might not be ready for cut-outs, bodycon and sheer fabric. Hopefully we've found a nice mix of styles that will inspire your date night outfit.

How we chose the best date night dresses

Accommodating different ages: Trying to find date night dresses to cater for all age groups is no mean feat. Whether you're a 20-something, a 30-something, a 40-year-old, or in your fifties (or older!), hopefully you'll find a dress within the mix for your date.

Trying to find date night dresses to cater for all age groups is no mean feat. Whether you're a 20-something, a 30-something, a 40-year-old, or in your fifties (or older!), hopefully you'll find a dress within the mix for your date. Price: Some of the date night dresses are on sale, some are quite the splurge, and some are your even stocked on Amazon. We can only give you ideas for your date night look, and you can figure out if it matches your budget. We've gone for affordable options from ASOS, Zara, New Look and Boohoo.

Some of the date night dresses are on sale, some are quite the splurge, and some are your even stocked on Amazon. We can only give you ideas for your date night look, and you can figure out if it matches your budget. We've gone for affordable options from ASOS, Zara, New Look and Boohoo. Dressy vs Casual: Do we think all dates are at lavish restaurants or fancy five-star hotels? No. We're quite aware that you might want to wear a dress with tights and boots because you're going to Nando's, but we wanted this feature to look as classy and Pinterest-worthy as possible. A lot of these dresses can be styled up in a more casual way, but the majority are to be worn as evening wear attire.

Celebrity date night fashion inspiration

© Getty Images Celebrity date night inspiration: From left to right - Emily Ratajkowski, Taylor Swift, Hailey Bieber and Rihanna

5 styling tips for a date night look - according to a Fashion Editor & Stylist Start your outfit with good foundations: "In order to make sure you look and feel your best, make sure you’re wearing well-fitting underwear under your outfit - you don’t want to be distracted by a strapless bra that’s slipping down under your dress! If you’re going for a body con look, a pair of smoothing shorts will give you a seamless silhouette will boost your confidence." Sensible shoes: "While it may be tempting to crack out the gorgeous sparkly stilettos you’ve been saving, that Bambi-on-ice walk isn’t a good look. If you haven’t had time to practice strutting your stuff or break in a box fresh pair, swap them for the pair of shoes that complement your outfit AND you can walk in comfortably." If in doubt, go for an LBD: "This wardrobe classic is a style that you can wear in so many different ways with clever styling. Invest in a timeless cut such as a fitted shift or midi dress to flatter your figure, then add killer accessories to dress it up. A cool clutch bag and on-trend jewellery will give your date night LBD an instant update." Red alert: "If you want to add instant interest to your look, incorporating the colour of love into your outfit will draw attention for all of the right reasons. Whether you opt for a show stopping red dress, statement earrings or a slash of lipstick, this powerful hue will up your date night by warming your skin tone when it’s in promixity to your face.' Think pink: "If you thought we were all safely out of our collective Barbie era, think again. Pink outfits offer a fun and flirty option for date night dressing that work all year round. From dresses and separates to cool suiting, there’s a pink option for every taste. To avoid looking too sugary sweet, avoid overly feminine details such as bows and frills. Instead, try adding a clashing red element such accessories or lipstick." Antonia Kraskowski, Fashion Editor & Stylist



The best date night dresses for a hot date

Meet the expert

© Antonia Kraskowski

Antonia Kraskowski is a freelance Fashion Editor & Stylist with over 18 years of experience in the industry. Having worked for titles including Easy Living, Glamour and Vogue New Markets, Antonia went on to work in the fast-paced world of newspapers and weekly magazines, becoming Fashion Editor at Express Newspapers and Magazines, a role she held for five years before going freelance. Her career has seen Antonia travel the world, shooting across the globe, styling campaigns for brands ranging from Ben Sherman and DKNY to Wallis.