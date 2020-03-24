17 fresh-faced celebrities without makeup to inspire your self-isolation beauty regime Who needs makeup if we're working from home?

We've become so accustomed to seeing celebrities all glammed up for TV shows and red carpet events that it can be hard to imagine what they look like without makeup. But with the outbreak of the coronavirus leading to recommendations to stay at home, more and more stars are ditching the makeup in favour of a relaxed beauty regime. Who knew loungewear and no makeup could look so good? From Amanda Holden to Lady Gaga and Rochelle Humes, we've rounded up some pictures of gorgeous bare-faced stars that will make you think twice about looking at your makeup bag…

Jessica Alba

The actress posed in her gym gear as she encouraged fans to keep fit during self-isolation. Clearly the exercise does wonders for her skin because there is not a blemish in sight.

Michelle Keegan

Michelle regularly shows off her natural beauty by posting makeup-free selfies, especially on holiday. Maybe we'll take this extra time at home to try out her low-maintenance beauty look created using the help of the LVL Lash Lift by Nouveau Lashes, which creates a fuller, longer look using your own lashes.

Rochelle Humes

We love the barely-there makeup look she rocks on a day-to-day basis, but Rochelle looked even more stunning as she bared all on her recent holiday to the Maldives. With freckles and plaits, she was the perfect beach babe. Hopefully, we won't have to wait too long to see her effortless holiday beauty look again.

Cindy Crawford

Snuggling up to her dog in bed, Cindy showed off her flawless complexion - we just wish we looked this good in the morning! "Rain + pandemic news = [dog] cuddles AT HOME," she wrote in the caption.

Amanda Holden

The Heart Radio star always looks stunning, but this is especially true when she's soaking up the sunshine! We'd be smiling too if we had a flawless complexion like Amanda.

Kylie Jenner

Can we take a moment to appreciate Kylie's fresh complexion? We're not surprised she is the third most searched bare-faced celebrity, earning 156,000 Google searches per year, according to Cosmetify.

Kim Kardashian

Kim rarely goes without makeup, but she looks gorgeous when she does. The mother-of-four may not be able to return to this sunny holiday for a while, but at least she'll look flawless with no makeup at home.

Holly Willoughby

Between This Morning, Celebrity Juice and Dancing on Ice, Holly has a very busy work schedule, but you wouldn't know it from looking at this snap. How does she do it?

Lady Gaga

We can safely say Lady Gaga looks far more chic in her towel and bathrobe-combo than we ever have. Rocking a dazzling diamond necklace, the singer braved a bare-faced beauty look. Stunning!

Vogue Williams

Vogue didn't need any makeup as she spent quality time with family at the beach. The Irish-born presenter ditched the foundation and showed off her glowing skin with the help of a healthy dose of vitamin D and some great suncream.

Jennifer Lopez

We wished we looked this good after working out! As well as her killer abs, JLo showed off her fabulous rosy cheeks and dewy skin in this gym selfie.

Millie Mackintosh

The former Made in Chelsea star ditched makeup in favour of a fresh-faced look as she relaxed in an orange bikini. Seriously, where are the dark circles around her eyes and skin blemishes?

Penny Lancaster

Wow! Penny not only has a clear complexion but also a natural rosy glow. Who needs blusher when you look like this naturally?

Ariana Grande

Ariana is known for her ultra-long lashes and thick eyeliner, but research from Cosmetify has found she takes the top spot for the most searched for celebrities with no makeup. This snap from 2016 proves she is stunning with or without it!

Saira Khan

Even with rollers in her hair and not an ounce of makeup, the Loose Women star still looks incredible. How is her skin so clear? After weeks of self-isolation and minimal makeup, we're keeping our fingers crossed we'll end up with skin like Saira's.

Chrissy Teigen

Looking incredibly relaxed as she cuddled up to husband John Legend and their two children in the pool, Chrissy clearly had no reason to touch her makeup bag. And with a complexion like hers, we're not sure we'd bother with it any other day either!