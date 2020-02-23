Holly Willoughby dazzles Dancing on Ice fans in a silver sequin gown

Holly Willoughby returned to Dancing on Ice on Sunday following her incredible half-term break, which she spent in France with her husband Dan Baldwin and their three children Harry, ten, Belle, seven, and Chester, five. Looking refreshed and happy, the presenter stunned fans for Movie Week in a gorgeous silver gown with strappy Gina shoes and Sophia Webster jewellery. The Narces dress had flattering off-the-shoulder straps and a thigh-high split, and she finished off her look by styling her hair in glam waves and rocking dewy skin and nude lips.

As usual, the ITV favourite took to Instagram to post a picture of her stunning ensemble, which was put together by her long-term stylist Angie Smith. Holly's enviable wardrobe always attracts a lot of attention from her fans, and Sunday was no exception. Her followers flocked to the comments section to compliment her outfit. Angie wrote: "Beautiful tonight! Frozen meets Splash," while Rochelle Humes simply said: "Princess."

Earlier in the day, the mother-of-three posted a final picture of her skiing holiday in Savoie, France as she waved farewell to the snow. The This Morning star wrapped up warm in a blue and white hat and a navy ski jacket. "From the snow – to the ice. See you tonight on @dancingonice 6pm @itv," she wrote. While her winter outfit was very different outfit to her evening gown, Holly looked equally as chic in both. "Can't wait for it, what a lovely picture you look absolutely stunning beautiful," one commented, while another wrote: "Holly this would look gorgeous as a Christmas card front! Your hat and eyes are an exact match."

WATCH: Holly Willoughby in 60 seconds

During her trip, she delighted fans with glimpses inside her break, from reclining with an Aperol Spritz to showcasing Chester's incredible skiing skills. She even revealed the family-of-five finished off their tiring days on the slopes by relaxing in the Six Senses Residence Courchevel - and it sounds idyllic! While the luxurious resort offered plenty of activities to keep her children entertained - including pony rides, sledging and ice skating - we imagine Holly would have made use of the spa and heated swimming pool. Next time, can we join?

