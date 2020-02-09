Holly Willoughby's sheer feathered gown is a hit with Dancing on Ice viewers

With a storm causing blustery winds and cold rain across the UK, there was no better time to cuddle up inside and watch Dancing on Ice than on Sunday. Host Holly Willoughby has stunned viewers during the 2020 competition so far by stepping out in some pretty gowns, from the blue frock from British bridal designer Sassi Holford she wore for fairytale week to the metallic pink gown by LA designer Iris Serban, and her style streak continued on Sunday night.

Wearing a black sequin dress from BERTA's F/W 2017 collection, the blonde beauty was the epitome of glamour. The gorgeous gown - which featured a sheer plunging bodice, feather detailing and an embellished belt - would be perfect for making a statement at an evening event. Just like Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle, Holly is a huge fashion influencer and causes many items in her wardrobe to sell out almost immediately after she has worn them. So you'll need to act fast if you want to copy her style!

The ITV star - who is styled by Angie Smith - paired it with Susannah Lovis jewellery, wore her bright blonde hair in chic waves with one side pulled behind her ear and added a splash of colour with her red lipstick. Simply gorgeous! As soon as the mother-of-three uploaded a photo of herself wearing the gorgeous ensemble to social media, fans flocked to the comments section to show their delight. Compliments included: "Stunning as always" while Rochelle Humes wrote: "H.O.L.L.Y.W.O.O.D."

And Holly wasn't the only one who looked fabulous! Her co-host and close friend Phillip Schofield - who also works alongside Holly on This Morning - looked dapper in a black suit. This is his first public appearance since he announced he was gay on Friday, which was met with an outpouring of love and support from fans and celebrities. At the time, Holly shared a picture of the pair from one of the previous weeks on Dancing on Ice, writing: "Never been more proud of my friend than I am today." Dancing on Ice judge John Barrowman also said: "So proud of you and your family Phillip. Welcome to your truth and authentic self. The nation loves you for who you are! You are @schofe Can’t wait to hug you and don’t worry we got your back we are #LGBTQ+ strong welcome to the family. JB."

