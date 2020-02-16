Holly Willoughby's daring red gown sends Dancing on Ice viewers wild

Looking as stylish as ever, Holly Willoughby opened Dancing on Ice's prop week wearing a bold red dress - and it's so pretty we need to find an excuse to buy it! Designed by Iris Serban, the gorgeous red gown featured a bodice top that nipped in at the waist, a daring thigh-high split and one off-the-shoulder sleeve. The presenter wore it alongside matching strappy Sophia Webster heels and accessorised with delicate William & Son earrings - an outfit put together by her long-term stylist Angie Smith.

Over the past few weeks, we have seen the blonde beauty rock every beauty look imaginable, from her hair in glam waves to intricate updos and her makeup ranging from red lips to gold eyes. But if you thought there was nothing more Holly could do to make you envious of her incredibly talented glam squad, you were sorely mistaken. She looked beautiful again on Sunday with her trademark blonde hair teased into an elegant wavy style thanks to hairstylist Ciler Peksah and her understated yet glam makeup consisting of red lips and long lashes courtesy of Patsy O'Neill.

Delighted with the look, fans rushed to the comments section of her Instagram photo with praise such as: "Omg stunning! I wish I could raid your closet" and: "Stunning, that dress", while a third added: "To be fair you look amazing in everything."

Sharing a picture of her pretty nails prior to the ITV show, she wrote: "I choose LOVE." Carrying on the Valentine's Day style throughout the weekend, she turned to Ann Rose Nails for a romantic manicure that consisted of a subtle nude colour with a delicate red love heart decorating each nailbed. Ann was also the mastermind behind her similar nude crystal-encrusted nails she donned alongside a white tulle dress was by luxury bridal designer Dana Harel on the ice skating competition a few weeks ago.

Holly's heart nails follow on from her Valentine's wardrobe last week, where she rocked not one but two pretty daytime outfits. The first was a soft blush pink knit from J.Crew which she paired with a red and pink midi skirt from Markus Lupfer, followed by a £29.50 A-line animal print dress from Marks and Spencer, which she accessorised with a black blazer and white lace-up shoes.

