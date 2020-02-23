Holly Willoughby shares final photo from family holiday before heading back to work

Holly Willoughby has been enjoying spending some quality time with her husband Dan Baldwin and their three children over the half-term break, and she's making the most of every second. On Sunday morning, the This Morning star shared a final holiday photo with her fans on Instagram before heading back to the UK in time to present Dancing on Ice. In the picture, Holly looked stylish dressed in a blue and white hat, which she teamed with a navy ski jacket. "From the snow – to the ice. See you tonight on @dancingonice 6pm @itv," she wrote. Fans were quick to comment on the picture, with one writing: "Can't wait for it, what a lovely picture you look absolutely stunning beautiful," while another wrote: "Holly this would look gorgeous as a Christmas card front! Your hat and eyes are an exact match." A third added: "Looks like you are having a lovely weekend."

Watch Holly Willoughby in 60 seconds

Holly Willoughby shared a final photo from her skiing holiday

The TV star has taken her three children, Harry, ten, Belle, seven, and Chester, five, to Savoie, France, and they have been staying in the luxurious Six Senses Residence Courchevel. The luxurious resort, popular with celebrities and royalty, also has a wellness centre and spa, a heated swimming pool and private chef catering. Holly's children will have no doubt enjoyed some of the family activities on offer too, which include pony rides, bowling, sledgeing, ice skating and climbing. On Saturday, Holly had shared a video of herself skiing on the slopes with son Chester, who showcased his impressive skills.

The This Morning star enjoyed her time away with her family

Family is everything to Holly, and the mother-of-three tends to go away on holiday every half-term and school holiday. She previously spoke about motherhood during an interview with HELLO!, saying: "It wasn’t like when I was at school I thought, 'Oh, I’m going to be this big career girl.' Being a mummy is definitely my most favourite job of all, without a shadow of a doubt." Speaking about balancing her work with looking after her children, she added: "Essentially I just have a job and children, though. I have the same issues as the next person, but I do feel very lucky that I’ve been blessed with three lovely children and that I look forward to going to work because I know a lot of people don't feel like that. If I’m going to get up and leave the kids in the morning then it has to be for something that I care about, or feel passionately about – and I’m lucky to be able to do that."

