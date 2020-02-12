Amanda Holden's sheer lilac top matches her Zara trousers perfectly

The colour purple is having a moment, which is great news for those looking to get in the Spring spirit. Amanda Holden is the latest celebrity to rock the colour, and she chose not one item of clothing but an all-purple ensemble for her work outfit on Wednesday morning. The Heart Radio star stunned in a lilac organza blouse which featured sheer sleeves and a high neck with a bow. The pretty design appears to be a £29.99 bargain from Zara, but both the lilac and cream colourways have unfortunately sold out. Boo!

Purple trousers, £29.99, Zara

BUY NOW

Luckily, her trousers are still in stock and are also a steal from the high-street store. Perfectly colour-matching her pastel top, the high-waisted trousers featured a chunky belt around the waist and are available to buy in sizes S to L for £29.99. If you're in love with the hottest colour of the season and are devastated the blouse is no longer available in the UK then fear not, because there is also a matching blazer you could add to the trousers for a chic and colourful suit.

MORE: Bare-faced beauties! Holly Willoughby, Amanda Holden & more without makeup

Amanda is not the only star who is loving the bright colour; Victoria Beckham also recently launched her new SS20 collection which features several purple items. From chic shirt dresses to suede pump stilettos, the stylish fashion designer has definitely got purple on the brain. One particular item that is covering her Instagram feed is a purple ruffled blouse that she has styled several different ways, including with green trousers and a burgundy blazer. Fans were quick to share their support for her new collection, with one commenting: "I love the new vibes with all these beautiful colours, textures and patterns," while another wrote: "Colours are magnifique."

While exercise does not spring to mind when we look at Amanda's outfit, particularly considering her cream Louboutin heels, the star did not let it hold her back from participating in the Pussycat Doll challenge with her Heart Radio co-star Ashley Roberts. She posted a video documenting her attempts to contort her body into the iconic splits pose on the floor, which delighted fans. "In Louboutin! Not bad for a morning stretch," one joked. So her outfit is both stunning and robust enough to endure the challenge? It's definitely going on our shopping list!

RELATED: Ashley Roberts channels 90s fashion in flared Topshop jeans