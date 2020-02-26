In our eyes, Alex Jones can do no wrong with her outfits on The One Show, and Tuesday night was no different! The presenter looked effortless in a boilersuit from French brand Sézane and a pair of animal print Topshop heels, chosen as always by her friend and stylist Tess Wright. Since Tuesday's episode saw rockstar Jon Bon Jovi join Alex and Matt Baker as a guest, we reckon she nailed her laidback-cool look.

Alex wore a Sézane jumpsuit on Tuesday evening

Alex's all-in-one is the 'Manhattan' jumpsuit from Sézane, which costs £140 online, and is made from comfy organic cotton. She teamed it with a pair of her favourite Topshop shoes - which she has owned for years and loves to recycle, we're told by her stylist Tess! With a chunky gold necklace - from Zara - and her gorgeous choppy haircut, we're not surprised fans loved the look.

The TV host has been wearing some knockout outfits this week. Monday's beautiful mixed-print dress from Very was a hit with viewers (particularly with the price tag, at just £18), of which Alex told her followers: "This is a very handy and comfy dress that you could just shove in a bag and wear anywhere." Sold!



The previous week, Alex caused fans to rush out and buy her ultra-flattering Marks & Spencer jeans - which she teamed with a sweet ruffled denim top from the British brand, too. The high-waisted, wide-leg jeans cost just £25, and got the seal of approval from wardrobe expert Tess. "@alexjonesthompson in head to toe Marks & Spencer tonight," she wrote on her Instagram Story. "Love the cut of these jeans so much!"

Alex recently returned to The One Show after a nine-month maternity leave following the birth of her second son Kit, whom she shares with husband Charlie Thomson. The couple welcomed their little boy in May last year and also have a three-year-old son called Teddy. On the day of her return to the show, she admitted she had "mixed feelings" about being back. "Back to work today," she wrote on Instagram. "So many different feelings. Anxious about leaving the boys, excited to be back on the show."