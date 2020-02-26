Millie Mackintosh has shared another snap from her pregnancy journey, posting a gorgeous photo to Instagram of her six-month baby bump. The former Made In Chelsea star in fact has something in common with the Duchess of Sussex, since they are both fans of H&M's maternity range. Millie appears to be wearing the brand's MAMA Boyfriend Jeans in her selfie, which sell for £34.99; Meghan was spotted wearing the same pair from the high street shop while she was expecting baby Archie. The pair were known to be pals before Meghan joined the royal family, so we're not surprised they have similar tastes!

Millie posed in her H&M maternity jeans

H&M's denim range for mothers-to-be is extremely popular, featuring comfy stretch panels for the best fit over the tummy. Millie's choice features a slightly looser fit on the leg and a more distressed look to the fabric. She teamed it with a maternity vest from Jojo Maman Bébé, a long cardigan from 360 Cashmere and comfy shearling-lined Birkenstock sandals. Cosy! She captioned her post: "Bump friendly fashion… #birkenstocksareback."

Millie has embraced her pregnancy style, sharing plenty of outfits with her followers. Back in December, she showed off a gorgeous pair of leather maternity leggings from Isabella Oliver, teamed with an oversized camel jumper, chic cat-eye sunglasses and a classic Chanel handbag. Some of her other favourite maternity brands include Seraphine, Beulah London and Boobdesign.

Looking gorgeous in her pregnancy shoot with HELLO!

The new mum-to-be is expecting a baby girl, due in May. Making her happy announcement with HELLO!, she said: "Hearing her heartbeat for the first time with Hugo by my side was one of the most amazing moments of my life so far. I feel very lucky. I can't wait to feel that bond and for her to sleep on my chest and breathe in that baby smell."

