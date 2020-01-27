Ever since she hit our screens on Made in Chelsea in 2011, Millie Mackintosh has been stunning fans with her gorgeous style. Back in November 2019, the brunette beauty announced she was expecting her first baby with fiance Hugo Taylor and has continued to wow with her envy-inducing maternity wardrobe. But the real question is: where do all her clothes live? Following on from super-organised celebrities such as Mrs Hinch and Stacey Solomon, Millie recently enlisted the help of the Style Sisters, Charlotte Reddington and Gemma Lilly, to sort out the dressing room in her new house.

Former reality TV couple Millie and Hugo have moved from an apartment into their first house together in London ahead of the birth of their baby daughter. And it's so beautiful! With all the new space to play with, the expectant mother's wardrobe space was a priority. "Last week we had the pleasure of helping @milliemackintosh unpack and organise her wardrobe in her new home," the Style Sisters wrote alongside several pictures inside Millie's designer cupboards. "Millie was waiting on more wardrobes to be delivered to complete her walk in wardrobe, so we organised her things ready for them to be transferred for when the wardrobes and chest of drawers arrived! She now knows where everything is and everything has a home, which will be especially helpful when bubba comes along."

In the pictures, the Essex-based organisers had neatly stacked and colour-coordinated her jumper cupboard, labelled drawers full of belts and accessories, and even categorised her different types of underwear into separate compartments.

Millie, 30, provided her 1.3 million Instagram followers with a peek inside the finished result after sorting through her extensive heel collection. One image showed her holding up a selection of black heels, including strappy Christian Louboutins, followed by another of her perfectly neat shoe collection lining the walk-in dressing room. Amongst the rows of shoes was what appeared to be Gucci designs - swoon! Sorted from strappy white heels at the top down to black boots at the bottom, we imagine this is the perfect space to quickly locate clothes when her little baby arrives.

