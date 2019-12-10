Millie Mackintosh just stepped out in Isabella Oliver pregnancy leggings and they're so chic The former Made in Chelsea star looks incredible in her latest outfit

Millie Mackintosh is currently 17 weeks pregnant and still looking super stylish. With expanding waistlines, weight gain and not to mention all that swelling, it can be hard to feel good in clothes when carrying a child, but the former reality star has nailed it - with the help of some incredible pregnancy leggings by stylish maternity brand Isabella Oliver. The £349 trousers are made from luxe French leather, and look edgy, yet comfy. They have an elasticated, under-the-bump waistband which is vital for everyday wear. Millie, 30, completed the look with a camel toned jumper, a Chanel bag and shoes, and swanky Fendi sunglasses.

Millie stunned in her pregnancy leggings

The former Made in Chelsea star is carrying a girl and is due in early May next year. Speaking to HELLO! she said: "Hearing her heartbeat for the first time with Hugo by my side was one of the most amazing moments of my life so far. I feel very lucky. I can't wait to feel that bond and for her to sleep on my chest and breathe in that baby smell."

Rowsley Maternity Leather Leggings, £349, Isabella Oliver

Millie also revealed what the baby looks like, and it appears she talks after her dad! "She's got long legs - Hugo thinks she’s going to be really tall like him."

WATCH: Millie Mackintosh plays Hello/Goodbye!

She added: "I'm so excited it's a girl. I would've been delighted with either, but when I found out we were having a girl, I suddenly realised this is what I really wanted."

The couple were first friends before dating in 2011 while appearing on Made in Chelsea together. They split up, before reconciling in 2016. "I knew she was The One within about five minutes of us getting back together," Hugo explained. Mille said: "But if we’d stayed together when we were younger, we wouldn’t be together now. We had to go away, do our separate things and grow as people. We needed that time apart."

