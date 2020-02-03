Victoria Beckham showed off some serious styling credentials on Sunday evening, posing up a storm on the stairs of her lavish London home. The 45-year-old rocked a super chic leather skirt, which she teamed with a fab maroon and bright blue, colour-block jumper. The fashion mogul took her outfit to the next level by adding a pair of knee-high, peep toe boots, in the same bright blue that featured on her knitted top. Sounds questionable but it really, really worked. The snap generated a huge amount of comments and likes, and if you want to shop the look, we’ve listed everything she wore below, so keep scrolling.

Victoria looked incredible in her colour block outfit

It's been a week of incredible looks for VB. On Friday. The 45-year-old took a mirror selfie, in which she sported a lovely grey knitted jumper, a pair of skinny jeans and the most stunning bag - which was none other than a Birkin by Hermès - one of the most famous bags money can buy.

Colour Block Cropped Jumper in Red, £590, Victoria Beckham

With her straight hair slicked back and minimal makeup applied to her face, she looked fresh and ready for her working day.

Jasmin 115MM Knit Boots In Turquoise, £990, Victoria Beckham

Another thing we discovered this weekend, is the designer loves a bit of late night pampering. The mother-of-four had someone come to her house in the evening to make her nails look perfect, and in a video she shared on Instagram, a manicurist can be seen carefully painting the doting mum's immaculate fingernails. Next to the luxury set up was the Beckhams' family dog Olive, who didn't seem too happy about the fact that she wasn't getting Victoria's undivided attention. Hilariously, the Wannabe singer added the caption: "Late night manicure… and Olive is not impressed."

When it comes to Victoria's beauty regime, it's not all expensive manicures. The mother-of-four often gushes about beauty products with a ten pound or less price tag on Instagram, so you don't have to break the bank to look as flawless as her. She loves Josh Wood shampoo that you can buy in Boots, as well as Caudalie Beauty Elixir, which you can pick up for £8.75.

