Victoria Beckham accessories her work outfit with a fabulous Hermès bag Victoria's office attire is more casual than you might think...

We have to be honest, we can't imagine Victoria Beckham working in her office, but on Friday morning, the former Spice Girl gave her Instagram fans an insight into her stylish workwear attire. Taking a mirror selfie, the 45-year-old donned a lovely grey knitted jumper, a pair of skinny jeans and the most stunning bag - which was none other than a Birkin by Hermès - one of the most famous bags money can buy. With her straight hair slicked back and minimal makeup applied to her face, she looked fresh and ready for her working day.

How chic is VB's office attire?

It's no secret that Victoria loves her denim jeans, but you know what she doesn't love? Washing them! She told Elle magazine in 2018: "If the kids spill something on them, then I have to wash them, obviously, but even then it's only on cold wash."

"And normally, no, I just don't wash them at all." And she has a clever way to store them, too. "I normally hang my jeans up, to be honest with you, to keep the shape."

Victoria wore jeans at Christmas, with a chunky cream jumper

We love seeing the mother-of-four sporting denim - it really suits her and shows how versatile her wardrobe is. Back in December, VB went to see Father Christmas with her daughter Harper and dressed for the occasion, rocking stonewash jeans, a cosy, cream-knitted jumper and a pair of cream flats.

The former Spice Girl also wore stone-wash jeans at a beauty meeting in 2019

Yes, flats! We were surprised too, after all, she isn't known as the Queen of heels for nothing, you know.

In November, at a meeting for her beauty line, the fashion mogul rocked a mint green, cropped jumper from her own range and a pair of light-wash denim jeans we've seen her in before. She brought the zest with a pair of orange heels, too. We particularly loved this getup - it made her jeans and heels especially look box-fresh and brand spanking new; a fresh take on a classic ensemble.

