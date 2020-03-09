Mark Wright's model sister Natalya Wright shows off her fashion credentials at a IWD gig She wore the outfit to a Pandora x UNICEF event

On Saturday night, Natalya Wright stepped out in an outfit that championed effortless. In essence, her look was just a ‘jeans and a nice top’ combo, but it’s the kind of top and jeans that look like they’ve come straight off the catwalk – except they haven’t. The 19-year-old model’s black bodysuit is actually £12.99 from Zara and comes in white, nude, red and leopard print, and while Natalya hasn’t credited her jeans, we’ve found a very similar pair for £27 from Missy Empire.

The model and influencer rocked the look at an International Women’s Day-themed gig in London on Saturday, hosted by Pandora in partnership with UNICEF as part of the brand’s Charms for Change initiative. Pandora has also released a ‘We Can Do Anything’ charm symbolising females supporting females with all proceeds going to UNICEF to give women the opportunity and resources to learn and make positive life choices.

The event on Saturday was hosted by Maya Jama and included performances from Mahalia and Anne-Marie and a DJ set from producers Coco and Breezy, with a whole host of other celebrities also in attendance including model Neelam Gill and 2019 Love Island contestant Joanna Chimonides and Theo Campbell from the 2017 series.

Apparently Natalya’s older sister Jess, who recently announced her engagement with HELLO!, was hoping to attend, too. "Stunning. Wish I could have been there," she commented on Natalya’s Instagram post from the evening. Natalya replied, "We missed you." Sister-in-law Michelle Keegan also commented, "Insane," to which Natalya replied to with, "Love you."

Natalya completed her look with a Christian Dior handbag, and leopard print strappy heeled sandals which we’ve found for £39 from Topshop. She also wore a selection of Pandora gold jewellery including two short chain necklaces, several rings, bracelets and a pair of large gold hoop earrings.

