The Wright family sure do share some good genes, don't they? Stunning sisters Jessica and Natalya, siblings of Mark Wright, were spotted dressed up to the nines in London on Thursday evening – and it looks like 19-year-old Natalya is taking after Jess (and sister-in-law Michelle Keegan) in the fashion game. The model and influencer looked lovely in Zara's cult £12.99 bodysuit - made famous by Rosie Huntington-Whitely – and a pair of khaki high-waisted trousers from Pretty Little Thing. We're definitely getting supermodel vibes from those Bottega Veneta-inspired accessories, too!

Jessica and Natalya stepped out for a fashion event on Thursday

The sisters were out on the town to attend a dinner with Pretty Little Thing at The Ivy Chelsea Garden, so naturally, both were wearing the online fashion label. Jess opted for a black blazer dress and sheer leggings for the party.

While fellow family members Michelle and Mark were nowhere to be seen, the Wright clan are known to be incredibly close, and recently returned from a luxurious trip to Jamaica to celebrate Mark's birthday – with all sharing plenty of sunny snaps on their popular Instagram profiles. Jess wrote on Instagram: "What a wonderful trip with the family we just had… celebrating @wrighty_ turning another year older."

Mark with sisters Natalya and Jess

In fact, we wouldn't be surprised if Michelle, Natalya and Jess take inspiration from each other's wardrobes from time to time. Just like Natalya, Our Girl star Michelle is a big fan of Zara's minimal basics – and also owns the very same white bodysuit. She has styled it up a number of times on her Instagram page, tucking it into high-waisted silhouettes just like her younger sister-in-law.

Michelle rocking her own Zara bodysuit

While the chic staple, named the 'Halterneck Bodysuit' - which is available in a number of colours and prints - initially sold out following Rosie HW's much-loved selfies, it's now back in stock online in all sizes. How will you style yours?