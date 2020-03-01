Amanda Holden and Lisa Faulkner send fans wild over their matching faux fur coats

Amanda Holden clearly enjoyed the most wonderful weekend with her friends! The Britain's Got Talent judge may be busy juggling her time between filming for the talent competition, hosting Heart Radio and spending time with her family, but that does not mean she has forgotten her friends. And what better way to show your friendship than via matching outfits?

Amanda and Lisa were joined by a group of friends for a night out

Posting several pictures of herself with Lisa Faulkner, the pair started their weekend with an evening out with a group of friends, including Cutting It's Sarah Parish and Angela Griffin. Documenting the night with a photo of the group, Amanda looked chic in an all-black ensemble while Lisa rocked an elegant white ruffled blouse.

Amanda and Lisa wore matching green coats from Charlotte Baillieu

On Sunday, the pair changed into warmer clothes as they enjoyed some time outside. Snuggling up to one another for a sweet photo, Amanda and Lisa wrapped up warm in matching green camouflage parkas with cosy faux fur around the neckline. While mother-of-two Amanda opted for a turquoise green fur trim, Lisa's jacket sported a royal blue collar. "Blue and Green should always be seen thanks @charlottebaillieu for these gorg costs @lisafaulknercooks," the Heart Radio star wrote alongside the picture, while her celebrity chef friend captioned the same image: "Happy Sunday. Wrap up it’s windy out there! The calm before the storm as just after this pic was taken it started hailing! Love you @noholdenback." Fans were delighted to see their coordinated style, taking to the comments section to shower them with compliments. "Matching coats! Wow you both look gorgeous," one wrote, and another added: "Beautiful duo."

While Charlotte Baillieu does not have a website, the designer did reveal she sells longer styles for £425 and shorter ones for £375. Many celebrities have turned to the brand for their outerwear in the past, including Lydia Bright who owns the same green style with the natural faux fluff, Andrea McLean who has stepped out in a plain blue version, and Laura Whitmore who has opted for a colourful yellow fur parka in the past.

Another star who used to be a big supporter of Charlotte's was Caroline Flack, and after the sad news broke of her death on 15 February, Charlotte shared a touching tribute to the presenter on Instagram. Alongside a picture of Caroline in a green and cream parka, she wrote: "To my biggest supporter and the kindest, funniest and happiest being @carolineflack I will miss you hugely. Thank you for believing in me when others didn’t xoxo."

