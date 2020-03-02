If you're wondering how to master difficult colours such as mustard, then look no further than Amanda Holden for fashion inspiration. The Heart Radio presenter just proved there is a simple way to get away with the colour, and it involves a simple silk blouse and jeans.

Posing against the red wall of the radio studio, she wore a balloon-sleeved blouse that she tagged as Marks & Spencer and dark blue skinny jeans from Reiss. Jazzing up her casual outfit, she added a pair of sleek black heels and a matching black and gold Gucci belt. Amanda's look was put together by her stylist Karl Willett, with her bouncy curls courtesy of celebrity hairstylist Jay Birmingham and natural makeup done by Lucy Heath. We wish we looked this good at the start of the work week!

While her bright M&S top does not appear to be available online (boo!), we will certainly be replicating this ensemble in spring, especially if it means we can wear jeans to work. Plus, the ultra-cool outfit is not only suitable for the office but is perfect for after-work drinks.

Amanda shared her outfit credits on Instagram

This is not the first time Amanda has nailed the casual-chic vibe for work; she has also given us a lesson in styling chunky knits and even loungewear over the past few weeks. The blonde beauty looked so cosy on Friday sporting an all-white outfit, including a gorgeous cable-knit jumper from her pal Emma Willis' Next collection, a silk midi skirt from Reiss and matching boots from Sosandar. She also recently appeared on Heart FM in grey joggers with rainbow detailing and a matching sweatshirt, teamed with chunky white trainers.

While she always looks glam on Britain's Got Talent and has shared several teasers of her pretty outfits in preparation for the new season, the star is clearly a fan of a more relaxed style during her time off work. Photos Amanda shared of her girls weekend show herself and Lisa Faulkner wrapping up warm in matching green parka jackets. While both have the same camouflage print, their fluffy faux fur collars were slightly different green and blue hues. Gorgeous!

