What we wouldn't do to have Holly Willoughby's wardrobe, particularly her seemingly endless collection of midi dresses! Bright and early on Thursday morning, the beautiful blonde made use of the sunny weather by stepping out in a floaty black and white dress from Parisian label BA&SH, named after founders Barbara Boccara and Sharon Krief.

Holly wowed This Morning fans in a black BA&SH dress

The crepe midi, which retails for £240, has an elasticated waistband, high-low hemline and short puff sleeves, which is her new go-to style. Available to buy on the Irish Fashion website, the black frock is covered in big white poppies in what is described as a "Japanese-inspired floral print." While Holly's stylist Angie Smith added the star's favourite black heels to create an elegant work outfit, the brand also suggests the dress would look just as gorgeous styled with heels, a clutch and a red lip for a more glam evening event. After all, you can't really go wrong with monochrome!

Black poppy-print dress, £240, BA&SH @ Iris Fashion

BUY NOW

Her fans clearly agreed, taking to the comments section to shower her with compliments. "GORGEOUS @hollywilloughby, and the shoes?!", one enquired, while another simply wrote: "Absolutely love it!"

MORE: Celebrities who have suffered shocking holiday accidents

The Celebrity Juice star also owns a number of other items from the high-end brand, but the tailored cream two-piece suit she wore back in 2018 was certainly memorable! Two years later, and we still adore the red striped blazer and matching trousers she showed off on Instagram, which she paired with a grey T-shirt from J.Crew for a more laid-back look.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Holly's colourful rainbow fashion

Over the past few weeks, the mother-of-three has been rocking more spring-worthy ensembles, with bare legs and florals galore. But there is one particular style of midi that Holly has favoured - the ones with statement puff-sleeves. Perfect for adding a little extra coverage while the weather is cool, her collection of puff-sleeve dresses includes the pink, purple and yellow floral frock from Warehouse and the square-neck & Other Stories dress she owns in three different colourways.

READ: All the times Holly Willoughby gave us wedding dress inspiration

This article contains affiliate links, which means HELLO! may earn a small commission if a reader clicks through and makes a purchase. More information.