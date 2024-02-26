Inside Holly Willoughby's spectacular bridal dress collection: Boho, ballgowns & more

Holly Willoughby's wedding inspiration extends far beyond her big day with her husband Dan Baldwin in 2007.

The TV presenter looked angelic swathed in lace as she said her vows in a gown she later admitted was inspired by her mother Linda's 1977 wedding outfit. But since then, Holly has also served up some glamorous white looks that wouldn't look out of place at a wedding.

One glance at her Instagram and fans are met with a plethora of floral dresses and tailored workwear, but when she hits the red carpet or gets dressed to the nines for Dancing on Ice, she often turns to classic white gowns – many of which are created by bridal designers.

The TV star rocked a Roland Mouret gown on Dancing on Ice

Take her latest DOI appearance, for example, which saw her slip her figure into a fitted ivory frock from Roland Mouret with a flower drape on the bodice and a removable chiffon cape – which Holly chose not to wear – as she marked the last show before the 2024 semi-finals.

From her embellished mini dresses to her brilliant white tailored gowns, see more of Holly's enviable collection of bridal-esque gowns.

Bridal suit © Dave Benett Trade the classic wedding dress for a two-piece like Holly for a sleek bridal look. The ivory suit for her Wylde Moon X ENO immersive night in 2022 had an oversized jacket with statement buttons and cropped trousers that will showcase your sartorial prowess long after your big day.

Real-life wedding dress © Instagram Who can forget Holly's actual wedding dress? The former This Morning star turned to the Princess of Wales' wedding dress designer Alexander McQueen for her lace creation with an open back and long train. "A friend of mine introduced me to this incredible lady who was a pattern cutter for Alexander McQueen. I sat down with her and we sketched my dress. I had pictures of my mum’s wedding dress which was a similar shape, and that formed the basis of it," she explained on Wylde Moon. "Her dress had that 70’s Biba style sleeve – not unlike the puffed Vampire’s Wife shape actually. My mum’s sleeve came down to a point with a loop over her middle finger, which I loved so I added that to my design," she continued.

Daring corsets © Instagram In one of her many DOI bridal moments, Holly stepped out in a Halfpenny London number with a show-stopping feathered off-the-shoulder detailing, a sheer corseted waist and a fitted skirt.

Head-to-toe sparkles © Instagram If you want to be the centre of attention, look no further than Holly's Needle & Thread mini dress. Sheer sleeves and intricate embroidery are some of the brand's trademark styles that are sure to leave a lasting impression on guests.

Jewelled dream © David Fisher/Shutterstock Sparkles and embellishments galore are the only ways to describe Holly's utterly stunning Jenny Packham dress for the Pride of Britain Awards in 2017. Channelling a princess, the presenter opted for the bejewelled gown with a scoop neckline, off-the-shoulder straps and a tulle skirt that fell to the floor in an effortless style.

Pretty in pearls Wedding dress designer, Dana Harel, was the mastermind behind this DOI frock, which featured a sheer corset top, tulle straps and a layered skirt interspersed with pearl embellishments.

Romantic ruffles © Instagram Holly had a major bridal moment in this strapless gown with a layered tulle skirt from Halfpenny London, the designer who created wedding dresses for celebrities including Millie Mackintosh and Vogue Williams.

Sleek silhouettes © Instagram Minimalistic brides have been swooning over Holly's one-shouldered Sassi Holford dress since 2018. The timeless silhouette coupled with the daring leg split is sure to be popular for years to come.

Modest goddess © David M. Benett Giving us a lesson in modest yet sultry dressing, the mother-of-three slipped into a halterneck Suzanne Neville Belle gown with a fitted silhouette and a train for the National Television Awards in 2016. Style your hair in soft curls and sport dewy makeup for the Holly Willoughby seal of approval.

Boho frock © Instagram It's not all ballgowns and skyscraper heels for Holly. With its boho A-line midi skirt and pretty lace detailing, her bridal white dress on This Morning in 2020 would make for a beautiful laid-back summer wedding dress.

