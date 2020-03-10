The humble shirt dress is back, just ask Holly Willoughby! With the likes of Holly, Meghan Markle, Queen Letizia and many more celebs and royals all turning to the shirt dress for practically any occasion or weather, we can't say we're surprised that the staple wardrobe item isn't going anywhere in 2020. When the frocks look as pretty as Holly's, why would they?

On Tuesday morning, the This Morning presenter looked ready for spring as she stepped out in a pale blue shirt dress from Jigsaw. With buttons running down the front, a collared neckline and dark blue stitching around the trim, it gave the illusion it was made out of denim material, when in fact it is soft and breathable - perfect for when the warmer weather kicks in. The £150 long-sleeved design is available to buy from John Lewis, but fans will need to act quickly if they want to get their hands on the frock as several sizes have already sold out.

As usual, Holly kept it simple with her choice of shoes, opting for classic black pumps. One of her other go-to styles that regularly feature in her work outfits are her classic nude high heels from Office. While they look like they could be designer, the 'On to Point' court shoes are actually an affordable £69 - we love a high street bargain!

Styled by Angie Smith, Holly never fails to send fans wild when she posts a snapshot of her latest outfit to Instagram. Angie was the first to comment on the ensemble, writing: "Magical shade of blue", while another said: "I think any colour of blue on you is so beautiful."

If you're wondering how the mother-of-three always looks so fresh-faced, even with her early starts, she recently divulged her beauty secret - and it only costs £12! Appearing on beauty journalist Madeleine Spencer's Beauty Full Lives podcast, she said: "For anyone who wakes up really early in the morning or just sometimes needs a spritz of life, there's this lovely brand called Caudalie – and the product is called Beauty Elixir," she said. "I get to work, Patsy [O'Neill, Holly's makeup artist] has got it there and I spritz myself. And I don't know what's in it, but it just zings you! And it's lovely on your skin; your makeup sits really nicely on top of it."

