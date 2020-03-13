Pippa Middleton wears camel coat from high street favourite Zara

Pippa Middleton was pictured cycling around London in a classic camel coat, and it’s from high street store Zara! In pictures obtained by the Daily Mail, the sister of the Duchess of Cambridge was spotted looking relaxed in the military-style coat, a pair of cut-off trousers and some sunglasses.

Unfortunately for us, the exact coat she wore isn’t available - but there are plenty of lookalikes on the high street right now.

Short buttoned coat, £99.99, Zara

Camel coat, £131, DKNY @ The Outnet

It’s not the first time Pippa has publicly shown her love for Zara. In 2018, Pippa and husband James were spotted in London with their baby son Arthur in the pram and 35-year-old Pippa looked gorgeous as ever as she braved the rain, in a chic camel coat.

Around the same time, the 36-year-old also wore a comfy black parka jacket that had a contrasting faux fur hood. The fabric cover-up retailed at £99 from the brand and quickly sold out.

READ: 13 times Kate Middleton has worn Zara

And clearly this sartorial favourite runs in the family; Kate Middleton has also been spotted in the Spanish chain's designs many times. Just this year, the Duchess of Cambridge has worn a pair of culottes, a dogtooth-print midi dress and a leopard-print skirt by the brand.

Unsurprisingly, all have since sold out thanks to 'the Kate effect' - but it’s reassuring to know that we can steal the royal's style without having to spend a fortune on designer pieces. One thing’s for sure, we’ll definitely be visiting our local Zara as often as possible!

This article contains affiliate links, which means HELLO! may earn a small commission if a reader clicks through and makes a purchase. More information.