Pippa Middleton has found the perfect comfy and stylish winter boots

Pippa Middleton had the holiday of dreams over Christmas, but she’s back in the UK now and inspiring us all with her winter style. The Duchess of Cambridge’s sister spent the festive period in St Barts with her husband James Matthews, son Arthur, brother James Middleton and her parents, and while we loved seeing her gorgeous bikinis, we’re far more likely to steal her off-duty home style.

The 36-year-old has been pictured taking Arthur for a stroll in his pram, wearing a classic look of black flat buckled boots and a camel coat. The exact boots she wore - the Stuart Weitzman ‘Jittermacho’ boots - are no longer available to buy, but luckily the high street has lots of lookalikes:

Black buckle strap chunky ankle strap, £45, River Island

Multi strap flat boot, £92, Office

And her camel coat is another wardrobe staple we’re desperate to get our hands on. Again, the high street has come through with excellent options at affordable prices:

Wool blend single breasted coat, £149, M&S

Double breasted woolly fabric coat, £59.99, Stradivarius

Pippa isn’t the only one who knows the power of a great camel coat. Yesterday Meghan Markle returned to royal duties after six weeks off in Cananda, and she wore a gorgeous coat from Reiss. Unfortunately the 'Sabel' coat has since sold out BUT there is a very similar design on the site - the Erin, photographed below.

Erin coat, £325, Reiss

If we must wear layers to keep warm, at least we can do it in style. Thanks to Pippa and Meghan for the inspiration!

This article contains affiliate links, which means HELLO! may earn a small commission if a reader clicks through and makes a purchase. More information.