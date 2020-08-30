17 times Kate Middleton's Zara wardrobe left royal fans stunned

As well as wearing stunning high-end designer pieces, the Duchess of Cambridge often delights royal fans by stepping out in affordable high street bargains, including plenty of pieces from Zara.

But the latest frock she wore to select the final images of her photography lockdown project, Hold Still, has got to be one of our favourites.

The Duchess was joined by a panel of judges (Photo: Kensington Palace)

During a virtual chat with a panel of judges – who selected only 100 images from over 31,000 submissions – Kate looked stunning in a green floral midi dress featuring a V-neck and cream lace trim. Unsurprisingly, the 'Kate effect' means it has already sold out!

Take a look at 16 different times Duchess Kate has worn Zara…

Kate showed off her sporty side when she got involved in races during her visit to SportsAid in February – and she certainly dressed the part! Plenty of royal fans fell for Kate's green Zara culottes which cost a cool £25.99.

Looking for a cosy autumnal jumper for the cooler weather? The Duchess has the prettiest bold yellow puff-sleeve jumper which she showed off as she joined husband Prince William to video call staff and children at Casterton Primary Academy in April 2020. We love the mustard colour!

Kate wore this pretty blue Zara dress during one of her earliest public appearances as a married woman – while heading off on honeymoon with Prince William in 2011. She teamed it with a belt, smart black jacket and wedge heels.

The thrifty royal recycled the dress later that year for Prince Philip's 90th birthday celebrations, this time teaming it with a gorgeous blue embroidered coat and fascinator.

In January 2020, Kate stepped out for a visit to Bradford in a stunning, pussy-bow dress with a retro houndstooth print. The frock was originally priced at £89.99, but went down to just £15.99 in the brand's January sale – so we're not surprised it sold out.

Kate chose this lace dress from the chain to wear to a special Gary Barlow concert with other members of the royal family in 2011. She accessorised with a black jacket and clutch bag.

This white blazer was the perfect smart-casual item for a 2017 visit to a sailing club. Duchess Kate teamed it with skinny cropped jeans and a pair of grey heeled pumps.

Everyone has a few staple pairs of skinny jeans in their wardrobe, including the Duchess! During the 2012 London Olympics, Kate chose a pair of skinny blue trousers from the store for an event at Buckingham Palace with William and Prince Harry. She added her favourite wedges for a bit of extra height and kept her top crisp and casual.

She may have worn a designer frock while attending the film premiere of Mandela in 2015, but the Duchess accessorised it with a bargain necklace from the chain. Stunning!

The blue frock is back! The mum-of-three wore it again during an appearance in Nottingham in 2012, this time teamed with a blue tweed coat and navy hat.

And she wore the dress – and a very similar coat – once again at an event at Fortnum and Mason later that year.

Kate was also spotted in a head-to-toe Zara outfit while cheering on the gymnastics in 2012. Her red jacket, polka dot top and skinny black jeans were all from the high street brand.

Kate certainly loves Zara's skinny jeans, because she wore a pair once again to celebrate the Anglesey Coastal Ultramarathon in 2013, this time teaming them with a blouse and sage green blazer.

During the 2014 Commonwealth games, the Duchess was spotted wearing a smart nautical-style blazer from the label.

Those skinny jeans came in handy again during Kate and William's 2016 tour of India, when she paired them with a blouse and comfy loafers.

We're loving the bold splash of red this Zara jacket gave to Kate's white outfit! To keep cosy at the Royal Windsor Horse Show in 2016, the Duchess layered the pillar box red coat over her dress.

