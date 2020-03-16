While countless stars have been posting snaps in their comfies as they prepare to stay at home, Amanda Holden wowed fans with an ultra-glamorous outfit photo on Sunday evening! Admitting she was attending her last big party amid the coronavirus outbreak, the star wowed her fans in a figure-hugging glittery gown, as she headed out to celebrate a wedding at the Dorchester Hotel in London. "Probably the last big event I’ll be doing for a bit… #wedding #glam," she captioned her post.

Amanda looked beautiful in her formal gown. IMAGE: @noholdenback Instagram

As usual, Amanda teamed up with her favourite glam squad for the event, working with hairstylists Jay Birmingham and Christian Vermaak. Her go-to fashion stylist Karl Willett seemed to approve of her outfit choice too, commenting on the snap: "Standard! Stunning!" Her head-to-toe glittery gown was teamed with her blonde hair in loose curls, complete with sparkly earrings and a luxe french manicure.

The star often impresses fans with her outfits, from her high-street choices for the Heart Radio breakfast show to high-end designer looks for the likes of Britain's Got Talent and red carpet appearances.

Wearing Marks & Spencer and Topshop on Friday. IMAGE: @noholdenback Instagram

On Friday, it was a blend of both for Amanda, who teamed a chic satin shirt from Marks & Spencer and a pair of Topshop jeans with some pricey Gucci accessories. Her bold orange blouse certainly brought the sunshine, especially with a price tag of £39.50! "So it’s a Gucci kinda day," one fan wrote of her classic 'GG' belt and chunky dad trainers, which cost an incredible £705.

No doubt fans are glad that Amanda continues to bring her positive and fun attitude to her social media, too! Bring on the silly outfit poses and fun videos - here's hoping her Heart Radio co-host Ashley Roberts will continue to join in, too…