Amanda Holden has rocked another gorgeous high-street outfit for her Heart Radio breakfast show – though this time she added a designer edge with some pricey Gucci accessories! The star chose two of her favourite brands to welcome the weekend, in a chic satin shirt from Marks & Spencer and a pair of classic Topshop jeans. She finished off the look with her Gucci GG belt and chunky trainers – chic and comfortable...

The presenter's bold orange blouse is just what we need this Friday, don't you think? The top costs just £39.50 from M&S and looks just as lovely tucked in or left loose. It looks like Amanda has chosen Topshop's cool new flared denim to complete her look – the 'Mid Blue Relaxed Flare Jeans' cost £40 from the high street store.

As for Amanda's statement dad trainers, they're a little pricier, at a cool £705! Her classic black belt is worth £285.

The star has been rocking some gorgeous outfits all week, from Thursday's Topshop floral midi dress – costing just £39 – to a bold red number from one of her other favourite retailers, Sosandar. As always, she was dressed by her go-to stylist Karl Willett.

Amanda recently revealed that though she is still heading to Heart Radio to present the show, many of her colleagues are staying at home amid the coronavirus outbreak. On Thursday's outfit post, she wrote: ""@iamashleyroberts #me and @jamie.theakston literally the only ones in the building! Stripped back staff to test if we can carry on as normal!! while the cats away…"

No doubt Amanda's followers are very happy to see that she is still committed to sharing her fashion updates! Plenty were quick to compliment her outfit on Friday, with Myleene Klass commenting: "Love love LOVE this look," and another fan adding: "Beautiful as always."

