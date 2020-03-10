Amanda Holden pays tribute to Caroline Flack with all-black outfit on Heart Radio

Amanda Holden's Heart Radio wardrobe is always so chic, but there was a special meaning behind her all-black ensemble on Tuesday morning. The star shared a picture of herself posing against the backdrop of the red wall wearing a Marks & Spencer midi skirt and a black and white T-shirt. Not just any top, it was the special T-shirt Keith Lemon made for his close friend Caroline Flack following her tragic death on 15 February.

Amanda wore the T-shirt with an M&S midi skirt

Featuring the words 'be kind!' emblazoned underneath a drawing of the late presenter, the tee costs £25 and was made to help those suffering from mental health issues. Keith explained the motivation behind the clothing on the Kil Clothes website: "I did this t-shirt to spread Caroline’s own words #Bekind and to raise money for the Samaritans. Will miss you, Flack. Love to your family. Keith x."

At the end of February, Keith - real name Leigh Francis - revealed his disappointment that fake versions of his Caroline Flack T-shirt were being sold online. "Just wanted to say Fanks so much to everyone for buying the #bekind t-shirt, 11,280 sold last count," the 46-year-old told his fans. "Unfortunately a company has stolen the design and has started selling them. That's profits that would've gone to Samaritans." He later shared the positive news that the fake T-shirts had been taken down.

Amanda added simple black heels and styled her hair in relaxed beachy waves, ensuring all eyes remained on her top. "Awwww Caroline. Great T-shirt by @keithlemon and money to a great cause," one of her followers wrote underneath the picture, while another shared the sentiment: "I’m wearing the same t-shirt today." The 49-year-old likely chose to pay tribute to Caroline with her outfit to mark her funeral, which is taking place on Tuesday.

