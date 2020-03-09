Amanda Holden has shared yet another daily outfit with her followers, but didn't want to take herself too seriously as usual! The star wore a bold dress into work at Heart Radio on Monday morning, but joked that she had matched her ensemble to the red walls of the radio station's offices, writing in her caption: "Spot the Mandy!" Though she loves her glamorous fashion photos, Amanda is never afraid to have a laugh with the shots, posting everything from silly videos to tongue-in-cheek poses - and long may it continue.

Amanda's gorgeous red dress is from one of her favourite retailers, Sosandar, and costs £69 online. She teamed it with a pair of matching heels and wore her bouncy blonde hair in her signature curls, styled by one of her go-to hairdressers Jay Birmingham. The host's Heart Radio co-star Ashley Roberts - though away on tour with the Pussycat Dolls - was quick to compliment Amanda's outfit as always, commenting: "She RED-y," on the snap.

The star often has fans laughing with her posts, and also posted a funny video to mark World Book Day earlier in March - when she arrived at work dressed as Tinkerbell. The clip showed her skipping down the Heart hallway, before nearly tripping in her silver high heels – prompting plenty of crying-with-laughter emojis from commenters. "When you wish upon a star... try not to crash into a wall," she joked.

Amanda's followers are usually used to seeing her posting her outfits from her morning radio shift, in looks from brands such as Reiss, Marks & Spencer and Next. On Friday, it was a gorgeous silky slip dress for the breakfast show, with a matching cosy jumper from Mint Velvet. No doubt it was a no-brainer when her morning alarm went off, since she had glammed up for a night out at the Global Awards the night previously - wearing a stunning fitted jumpsuit from designer Nadine Merabi. We would love to take a peek in her wardrobe…

