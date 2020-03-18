Pretty in pink, Coronation Street's Lucy Fallon is clearly ready for sunnier days as she posted this gorgeous photo of her latest outfit on Instagram. Wowing her 500K followers, the TV star certainly cut a stylish figure in her desk-to-daywear outfit and we're loving it. Smiling from ear-to-ear, Lucy posed for a photo wearing a pink poplin blouse from her favourite brand - Topshop - and a pair of blue high-waisted 'mom' jeans. Completing her look with clean-cut white trainers from designer Yves Saint Laurent, Lucy's outfit is both chic and comfortable. Lucy tied her long blonde hair into a loose ponytail with an 80s style scrunchy and kept her makeup natural. She opted for a smokey-brown eyeshadow with dramatic eyeliner, a hint of rose-coloured blush and a delicate pink lipgloss to finish - perfection.

Lucy posted her latest look on Instagram

Featuring a subtle V-shaped neckline, ruffle hem and puffed sleeves, Lucy's pretty pink blouse is giving us major fashion inspiration for summer, and while this exact top is no longer available, we've found a super cute alternative from Zara that costs just £25.99! Featuring elbow-length sleeves, elastic cuffs, ruffles with cutwork embroidery and back button fastening, this demure crop top is sure to make a statement.

Pink Frilled Top, £25.99, Zara

Clearly practising social-distancing, the soap star appears to be working from home as she captioned her post: "The Office." Receiving an outpouring of praise from her adoring fans, Lucy's Instagram followers are obsessed with her latest look. One commented, "Looking good Lucy!" And another simply wrote: "Cute outfit," with a heart emoji.

Revered for her effortlessly chic sense of style, Lucy often buys from the high-street brand. Appearing on This Morning a few weeks ago, the blonde beauty spoke about her departure from Coronation Street while wearing a dark green paisley-print dress from Topshop, which cost £35.

