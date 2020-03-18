How beautiful did Holly Willoughby look on Wednesday? The presenter brightened up our morning in a beautiful berry-coloured mini dress as she stepped out alongside co-star Phillip Schofield for the latest instalment of This Morning. The Zara frock - which is available in all sizes for just £29.99 - featured long sleeves, a ruffled hem and a combination of a burgundy floral print and black polka dots. While it has a floaty fit with an elasticated waist, Holly added a thick belt in a complimenting maroon colour.

WATCH: Holly asks for advice on how to talk to kids about coronavirus

For a more wintery look, the ITV favourite teamed the high street bargain with black tights and heels, but the mini would look just as pretty paired with bare legs and sandals in the warmer weather.

Floral mini dress, £29.99, Zara

Despite the fact that Holly has a very busy work schedule with painfully early starts, she never seems to show it with her flawless beauty looks. The mother-of-three tends to prefer natural makeup during the daytime, but she ditched her usual lip colour for a more daring berry hue on Wednesday that reminded us of her glam makeup looks from Dancing on Ice. As usual, Holly kept the rest of her makeup simple, showing off her fabulous complexion with dewy skin and a light layer of mascara.

Holly looked glam in a berry-coloured mini dress and black heels

Speaking with beauty journalist Madeleine Spencer on her Beauty Full Lives podcast, Holly revealed a certain spray toner was one of her go-to products. "For anyone who wakes up really early in the morning or just sometimes needs a spritz of life, there's this lovely brand called Caudalie – and the product is called Beauty Elixir. It's a spray – I think it's like a spray toner," the Celebrity Juice star explained. "Anyway, I put it on at work. I get to work, Patsy [O'Neill, Holly's makeup artist] has got it there and I spritz myself. And I don't know what's in it, but it just zings you! And it's lovely on your skin; your makeup sits really nicely on top of it."

