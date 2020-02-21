Coronation Street's Lucy Fallon is unrecognisable with long hair extensions

Coronation Street’s Lucy Fallon has undergone a dramatic hair transformation - and we are still not over it! Sharing the news with her 492K followers on Instagram, Lucy posted a photo of her new, longer locks on Thursday, revealing that she had opted for hair extensions from celebrity brand, Beauty Works. Worn by the likes of Ashley Graham, Olivia Palermo, Bella Hadid, Khloe Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian and Kylie Jenner, Beauty Works’ extensions have acquired a celebrity and blogger cult following over the last 10 years, used by prestigious salons and backstage stylists all over the world. So, it was hardly surprising that the TV star has opted for longer hair using the brand’s hugely popular collection.

Lucy debuted her long locks on Instagram

Unveiling her new hairstyle on Instagram, Lucy wrote: "AND I’M LONG! (it’s not all my hair... but don’t tell anyone) Using @beauty_worksonline tape in extensions in the shade ivory and Scandinavian blonde!" Later, she thanked the James Lear Hairdressing salon in Manchester for putting the look together, and Lucy was certainly impressed with her hair transformation. Garnering a positive response from her famous friends and adoring fans, the actress received an outpouring of love on Instagram. Fellow Coronation Street star Sair Khan commented: "OMG! It’s bloody longer than mine now! Love!!" And Brooke Vincent - also on the ITV soap - wrote: "Ermmmmmm hello."

The soap star has opted for tape-in extensions

Lucy’s natural hair typically falls to her shoulders, so her brand new longer locks mark a massive change for the blonde beauty. Responding to the change, a number of Lucy’s fans commented on her new 'do: "Your hair looks stunning," one wrote and another added, "Looks lovely. Really suits you." Often celebrated for her style, the Coronation Street actress most recently gave us major fashion inspo when she stepped out in an oversized green suit by Missguided. Wearing her mid-length hair in a Bridgitte Bardot-esque ponytail for the event, we’re excited to see what new hairstyles Lucy has in store for us on the red carpet, now that she’s got more hair to play around with.

