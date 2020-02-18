Coronation Street’s Lucy Fallon wowed in a stylish green suit at the 2020 NME awards last week - and we are still not over it! Attending the star-studded event alongside her boyfriend Tom Leech, Lucy, 24, looked every inch the Hollywood starlet as she walked the red carpet at the O2 Academy in Brixton. Taking to Instagram to share the details of her gorgeous outfit, Lucy revealed that her emerald ensemble was from Missguided’s more than affordable petite collection - and the best part? Both the blazer and matching trousers are currently on sale! Retailing at a grand total of just £37, the double-breasted blazer is currently priced at £19 and the high-waisted belted trousers are priced at £18 - you’re welcome...

Posting a photo of herself on Instagram, Lucy wrote: "Last night I presented the ‘best British band’ award with @nicholasgrimshaw to @the1975 ... I’m still not over it.Thank you to the ever so talented @iamgigiiiii for painting my face. Hair is by MEEEE and the cute oversized suit is from @missguided." Pairing her tailored power suit with statement accessories, Lucy opted for a black suede clutch amped up with dramatic fringing, gold hoop earrings and an array of gold rings to match. She completed the co-ord with a spaghetti strap lace blouse and stilettos. Channelling Bridgitte Bardot, Lucy’s hair - which she styled herself - was kept in a low-key chignon, her eyes were dusted in an olive shade and her lined lips were painted in a delicate nude making for a show stopping look.

Green Oversized Blazer, £19, Missguided

Green Belted Trousers, £18, Missguided

Famed for playing Bethany Platt on ITV’s Coronation Street for the past five years, Lucy recently celebrated her departure from the hit soap with an ultra-glam leaving do, held at the ABode cocktail bar in Manchester. Though she is no longer on set, the blonde beauty will be appearing on our TV screens until mid-March.

