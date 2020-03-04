Coronation Street’s Lucy Fallon looks stunning in a green Topshop dress on This Morning

Appearing on ITV’s This Morning to discuss her departure from Coronation Street, Lucy Fallon, 24, stepped out in a green paisley mini dress from Topshop and we’re officially obsessed. Pairing her puff-sleeved dress with tights and platform black loafers, the actress - who plays Bethany Platt - styled her long hair in a half-up half-down do, which she tied up with a black ribbon. Opting for natural makeup, which consisted of coral eyeshadow, pale pink blusher and a nude lip - Lucy looked absolutely gorgeous as she chatted to Phil and Holly. Famed for her long-standing role on Coronation Street, Blackpool native Lucy has previously won multiple awards for her portrayal of Bethany, including two British Soap Awards and a National Television Award. Praised by TV critics as "immaculate" and even compared to the iconic American comedian, Joan Rivers, fans will no doubt be sad to say goodbye to Lucy’s long-standing character in tonight’s dramatic episode.

Lucy stepped out in this green Topshop dress to discuss her departure from Coronation Street tonight

Revered for her effortlessly chic style and love of high street brands, Lucy is often praised for her edgy ensembles. Just last month, the TV regular was spotted at the 2020 NME Awards in a stylish green power suit from Missguided. Retailing at a grand total of just £37, Lucy’s 495K Instagram followers were blown away by her show-stopping look. A lover of Topshop in particular, Lucy regularly graces our feeds with super-chic yet affordable fashion inspiration. Attending a wedding alongside her boyfriend, Tom Leech, in December 2019, the blonde beauty sent her fans into a frenzy when she posted a picture of herself wearing a dusty rose co-ord from the British brand, costing £71.

Green Paisley Dress, £35, Topshop

Revealing to Lorraine Kelly in September 2019 that she would be leaving the iconic show after five years, Lucy said: "At the end of January I will leave Corrie but will be on screen until March, it's going to be horrible. I'll have been there for five years." Explaining that her exit from the beloved soap had come at the "right time," Lucy admitted that her departure was nonetheless bittersweet. "I will miss everyone so much. I can't think about it properly because I’ll get upset," she said, "I've had the best time, it's a cliché but we're like a family. I'll be devastated but hopefully they keep me in the group chat!"

