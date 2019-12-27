Lucy Fallon’s high street slogan knit could easily pass for designer But it can be yours for less than £50

Celebs can’t get enough of high street brand Joanie recently. The label is known for its slogan jumpers and feminine dresses which have been worn by the likes of Amanda Holden and Stacey Solomon - and now Coronation Street actress Lucy Fallon is getting in on the action. The 24-year-old wore a stunning ‘Maybe baby’ slogan jumper, which she shared on her Instagram page.

Fans loved the outfit, and rushed to commend on her post. One wrote: “Love the skirt & top,” while another added: “Love all your outfits!”

The actress paired the look with a polka dot skirt, also from Joanie, and we’ve done the searching for you so that you can shop the look below.

Nikita slogan jumper, £40, Joanie

Scarlett sequin skirt, £16, Joanie

If you fancy something a bit brighter, the red version of the jumper is currently reduced to just £19, although you’ll have to be quick if you want to get your hands on one, as most sizes have already sold out.

Nikita slogan jumper, £19, Joanie

The 24-year-old recently admitted that her departure from the soap will be "horrible" after calling the cobbles home for the last five years. Speaking on ITV's Lorraine recently she said: "At the end of January I will leave Corrie but will be on screen until March, it's going to be horrible. I'll have been there five years."

She added: "But it feels like the right time. I will miss everyone so much. I can't think about it properly cos I’ll get upset. I've had the best time, it's a cliché but we're like a family." She then joked: "I'll be devastated but hopefully they keep me in the group chat!"

