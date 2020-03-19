Holly Willoughby has helped bring a bit of routine and normality to our everyday lives by continuing to post photos of her gorgeous outfits. Even if we have nowhere to wear the clothes yet, we still love getting fashion inspiration from the beautiful blonde - and it means our wardrobes will be packed full of beautiful outfits come the summer! While the star decided not to post her outfit on Wednesday, she returned to Instagram on Thursday - and we're so glad she did.

Holly's Warehouse mini dress is currently in the sale

The This Morning presenter kicked off the day by showing off her stunning floral mini dress from Warehouse. Priced at just £30, down from its original price of £49, the long-sleeved black dress was covered in delicate yellow and blue flowers with a square neckline. Top marks, Holly!

PHOTOS: Holly Willoughby’s best floral dresses: from M&S to & Other Stories

"Morning... thought I’d continue to post... sometimes it’s nice to have a bit of routine especially when everything feels so different... we will be here for you today on @thismorning ... come and join us," Holly wrote next to the selfie - an unusual version of her usual full-length photos. While the 80s style dress was modelled as a summery frock on the website, the Celebrity Juice star proved it looks just as cute with black tights and chic heels. Many of her followers flocked to the comments section to express their love for the outfit, including her stylist Angie Smith who simply left three black hearts. "What a beautiful sight to see today with all the sad news in the world," one fan said, and another added: "You are a ray of sunshine during this crisis x."

Floral mini dress, was £49 now £30, Warehouse

BUY NOW

Holly often delights fans by wearing affordable high street brands, and Warehouse is one of her go-to stores. Just recently, she stepped out in a more summery ensemble that included another beautiful floral dress, this time a pink midi paired with bare legs and heels, while the ruffled hem leather mini skirt she wore with a black wool jumper was a huge hit with This Morning fans in early March.

MORE: Holly Willoughby reveals son Chester's unusual favourite food

This article contains affiliate links, which means HELLO! may earn a small commission if a reader clicks through and makes a purchase. More information.