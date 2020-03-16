Holly Willoughby and her co-presenter Phillip Schofield had an unofficial uniform on This Morning on Monday! Both opted for complimenting black and blue ensembles, with Holly looking as gorgeous as ever wearing her go-to midi dress while Phil rocked a blue shirt and black trousers.

Holly's black midi dress had an unusual blue fish print on Monday morning

Since working with her stylist Angie Smith, mum-of-three Holly has not been afraid to wear a range of different designers, from high street to high end, but there are a few she tends to return to for her work wardrobe. Markus Lupfer is one of them, and Holly proved she was completely on trend by wearing a gorgeous black frilly frock from the designer's Spring/Summer 2020 collection, inspired by life in the oceans.

The plain black colour was brightened up with a pale blue pattern, but you'd be mistaken if you thought it was delicate flowers dotting the fabric. A closer inspection shows they are actually small schools of fish - and we are totally obsessed with the funky hidden detail. With ruffled sleeves and a pleated front, the feminine design suited Holly perfectly, and she finished off the look with her classic black heels. While the dress doesn't appear to be available to buy, we do have good news for fans of the unusual print - you can get your hands on a pleated skirt with the same black and blue fish design for £325. If you're looking to stock up your wardrobe with more pastel colours as we head into spring then there is also a pink and white version of the skirt, but you'll need to hurry to be in with a chance of getting one as sizes are already selling out.

Pleated fish skirt, £325, Markus Lupfer

In the past, Holly has also stepped out in more items from Markus Lupfer, all of which have unusual prints. In February, she wore a pastel blue floaty skirt and matching shirt with a quirky lip print, paired with a flattering D-ring belt, while her Valentine's Day-inspired outfit consisted of traditional pink and red colours including a pink lip print midi skirt from the designer.

